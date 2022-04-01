Former Celtic star Mark Wilson is of the opinion that just a glimpse of Kyogo Furuhashi warming up might give a boost to the Bhoys when they take on Rangers this weekend.

Furuhashi has not played for the Hoops this year owing to a hamstring injury, but before being sidelined he had performed impressively in his first season in Glasgow.

Making 26 appearances, the winger recorded 16 goals and five assists before the injury and he is now back in the first team mix in a boost for the Bhoys.

Wilson thinks though that just seeing Furuhashi warming up might reinvigorate the Hoops squad on the pitch as they know the attacking prowess of the Japanese star.

The former Hoops player compared Furuhashi to fellow Japanese star Shunsuke Nakamura, when he was at Celtic, who inspired the same feeling in the players on the pitch.

Speaking on The Celtic Exchange, Wilson said: “Kyogo’s a match winner.

“He can turn nothing into a goal at any instant and if I’m on that pitch playing for Celtic and I see him warming up I am thinking ok here we go, he could snatch us something.

“I played with guys like that, Nakamura for instance.

“My first game against Rangers was at Ibrox and I’m pretty certain Nakamura was on the bench, but I knew Nakamura could come off that bench at any time and that gives us a hope.

“We didn’t need it that day, we were 1-0 up and we were cruising anyway, but it just goes to show you the confidence that gives you and I think the Celtic players will be the same come Sunday if Kyogo’s there.”

With or without Furuhashi in the starting eleven, the Hoops head into the game looking to extend a three-point lead over the Gers after having won their last four league games.