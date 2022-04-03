Mark Wilson has hailed Celtic’s performance in their 2-1 win away at Rangers and tipped his hat to centre-back pair Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers went ahead with just three minutes on the clock in the Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox after Aaron Ramsey was played in by Ryan Kent and made no mistake.

However, the lead only lasted for a matter of minutes after Tom Rogic drew Celtic level and the Bhoys began to grow into the game.

Celtic then hit Rangers with a sucker punch just before half time when Carter-Vickers forced the ball in from close range.

Rangers put pressure on Celtic in the second period as they searched for an equaliser, but came up short and the visitors scored a massive win in the title race.

For Wilson, Celtic produced a different type of display to get the win and he was hugely impressed with their centre-back duo.

“Rangers put Celtic under huge pressure in the second half, it was extraordinary from Celtic”, Wilson said on Clyde 1.

“It was a different type of performance than what we’ve been used to.

“Carter-Vickers and Starfelt have come in for criticism, but they were immense.

“That’s why it looks like they have got one hand on the trophy.”

Celtic are now firmly in pole position to scoop up the Scottish Premiership title and quickly reclaim the trophy from Rangers.