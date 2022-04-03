Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has lauded his players following their 2-1 win at Rangers and insists they showed real resilience after falling behind at Ibrox.

The visitors made the worst possible start at Ibrox when Rangers took the lead through January signing Aaron Ramsey in just the third minute.

Postecoglou’s men hit back only four minutes later through Tom Rogic and set about starting to look the more dangerous of the two teams.

They got their reward just before the break when Cameron Carter-Vickers drilled a shot into the back of the Rangers net from close range and then held off pressure in the second half to claim a 2-1 win.

Postecoglou was delighted with what he saw and believes his men showed the kind of resilience needed in what he feels was a proper derby.

“It was an enormous effort. It was a proper derby”, he told BBC Scotland.

“We didn’t get off to the greatest of starts and the crowd was up and for us and this group of players to turn it around in that fashion, and the resilience this group have shown – I’m super proud of the players.

“Everyone knows this isn’t an easy place to come to, they’re a good side and they’re undefeated here this year and knowing the consequences and the significance of three points to the league today it was always going to be a battle for us.

“There were going to be times we had to roll our sleeves up.

“But like I said after not getting off to the greatest of starts, to go and win the game is a testament to the character of the players.”

Having claimed all three points at the home of their rivals, Celtic now boast a six-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race and also have a vastly superior goal difference to Rangers.