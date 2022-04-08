Celtic legend Peter Grant has stressed that the quality of the squad at Parkhead has been the highlight of the season for the Bhoys.

The Bhoys have one hand on the league title after their win over Rangers last weekend and now they have a six-point lead at the top of the table with six games left in the season.

With Celtic’s form looking ominous since the winter break, not many are expecting them to drop the ball from here on in and Grant also feels they are there in terms of winning the league after the Glasgow derby on Sunday.

He stressed that the quality of the Celtic squad is something that has truly stood out this season and there has been no drop off even when they were forced to change players in the starting eleven due to injuries.

The Celtic legend feels there is no need to sit on the fence and stressed that Celtic are unlikely to drop the points required to lose the title.

Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think they are after the weekend for sure.

“The quality they have in the squad, the substitutes they can make at this moment in time, if they lose a player they can bring someone in to replace him very quickly of the same quality and that has always been the case.

“I am one of the ones who sit on the fence when it comes to saying the title is over but after Sunday, it definitely is because I don’t see Celtic dropping points.”

Celtic will look to go nine points clear at the top when they take on St. Johnstone on Saturday.