Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned that if any of his players are feeling that the title race is over, they will be left behind by others who are not complacent.

With the 2-1 victory at Ibrox last weekend, Celtic opened up a six-point lead over their city-rivals and subsequently became favourties to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back from them.

However, with six games still remaining, there is still a chance for the Gers to come back, with another derby set to be played.

Postecoglou stressed that any thoughts other than winning the weekend game will not be tolerated from any of his players.

The Hoops boss added that any player who is mentally on the beach with the conclusion that the title is Celtic’s will be left behind, though the good news for him is none of his players are displaying such attitudes.

“You can’t roll up to this training and be thinking about anything else other than getting the job done, irrespective of who you are”, Postecoglou was quoted as saying by STV News.

“The players themselves won’t allow it, they are pushing their limits every day.

“I’ve consistently said that we’ll play our best football at this time of the year irrespective of who we’re up against and that’s our aim and ambition.

“If any of that sort of thinking (job done regarding the title race) creeps in with anybody, they’ll get left behind.

“It’ll stand out in this environment.

“At this point in time, nobody is showing any signs of that.”

The Hoops take on St. Johnstone this weekend, a team they have already defeated three times this season, but they come into the game having won twice on the bounce.