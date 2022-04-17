Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Celtic have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with rivals Rangers at Hampden.

Ange Postecoglou has already collected the Scottish League Cup this season and has his side on course to scoop up the Scottish Premiership title too.

The Bhoys could keep their treble bid on course by dumping Rangers out today and the last time they faced the Gers they grabbed a 2-1 win at Ibrox.

Celtic have also not lost at Hampden since 2016.

Postecoglou has Joe Hart in goal this afternoon, while in defence he picks a back four of Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic, while Jota and Liel Abada support Daizen Maeda.

Postecoglou can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, where his options include James Forrest and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, Rogic, Jota, Abada, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Jullien, Kyogo, Turnbull, McCarthy, Johnston, Ideguchi, O’Riley, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh