Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Postecoglou takes his Celtic side to the Global Energy Stadium looking to re-establish a six-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table after the Gers won on Saturday.

The opposition lying in wait for Celtic have won four out of their last six league games and grabbed a 1-0 win away at Aberdeen on their last outing.

Ross County last beat Celtic at home in February 2021, but the most recent meeting at the ground saw the Bhoys run out 2-1 winners.

Joe Hart is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Postecoglou picks Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Tom Rogic and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, O’Riley, Jota, Kyogo, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Giakoumakis, Abada, Turnbull, McCarthy, Rogic, Forrest, Welsh