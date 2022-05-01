Gordon Dalziel thinks that Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate looked like he was running on empty against Rangers at Parkhead.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou handed Hatate a start in the Glasgow derby clash with Rangers and the Japanese clocked just over an hour before being replaced by Tom Rogic, as it ended 1-1.

The game was Hatate’s 19th for Celtic since he joined the club in January this year and former top flight star Dalziel believes the amount of football has taken its toll on him.

Dalziel is of the view that the 24-year-old looked like he was running on empty against Rangers and thinks the Gers finished the stronger of the two sides at Parkhead.

“When you look at Celtic’s midfield, Hatate looked like he was running on empty, early doors”, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“We know he has had a lot of football.

“He is a fantastic footballer.

“I think Rangers, in the last two games, finished the stronger side.”

Hatate has grabbed four goals for Celtic since he arrived at the club, along with chipping in with three assists for his team-mates.