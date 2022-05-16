Serie A giants Roma are considering making a move for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot in the approaching summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jose Mourinho is preparing his Roma side for their European Conference League final against Feyenoord later this month but he is already planning for next season.

The Roma boss is already thinking about potential reinforcements for his squad in the summer and is looking at several areas.

He wants to bring in a full-back and his eyes are set on raiding his former side, Manchester United, for a solution.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have an interest in getting their hands on Manchester United’s Dalot this summer.

The Portuguese was signed by Mourinho when he was Manchester United manager in 2018 and he has had an up and down career in England.

He had a solid last season on loan at AC Milan and has played more at Old Trafford this term due to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s deteriorating form.

Manchester United have not made a call on his future but Mourinho is keen to take him to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The final decision will rest with Erik ten Hag who will start work as Manchester United manager from today.