Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku has indicated that he is likely to stay at RB Leipzig next season, playing down thoughts of a summer transfer.

Nkunku is wanted at some of the bigger clubs in Europe following a season where he scored 34 times and registered 20 assists in all competitions for Leipzig.

The Frenchman collected the Bundesliga Player of the Season award earlier this week and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with another raid on Leipzig to sign him.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen, however, Leipzig have been pushing to keep him and are planning to offer him a new contract over the summer to further secure his future at the club.

And the German club’s work is set to be rewarded and Nkunku claimed that for the moment he does not see himself leaving the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window.

The attacker told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I see myself at Leipzig at the start of the new year.

“For the moment.”

Nkunku has a contract until 2024 with the German club and if remains to be seen if Leipzig are made a proposal by one of his Premier League suitors that he cannot refuse.