Diogo Dalot has been informed that he is in new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s plans amidst interest from clubs in Italy, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Dalot has played more football at Old Trafford this season after Aaron Wan-Bissaka dropped down the pecking order in the first-team squad.

Manchester United are looking to move on Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming transfer window amidst interest from his former club Crystal Palace.

The Premier League giants are likely to bring in Jurrien Timber, who can also play right-back, but Dalot has a future at Old Trafford.

It has been claimed he has been told that he is very much in new manager Ten Hag’s plans going forward.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan and has again been attracting interest from Italy ahead of the summer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to take him to Roma and Fiorentina are also said to be keen on signing him.

But the Portuguese is now set to stay and will be looking to impress the new Manchester United boss during pre-season.