Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that while Matt O’Riley cannot be compared to Tom Rogic, he still has the potential to be a big plus for the Hoops starting from next season.

Rogic is leaving the Hoops after being at the Glasgow club for nearly a decade, making more than 250 appearances in that time and taking to the pitch 50 times in the season gone by alone.

O’Riley, on the other hand, just joined Celtic in the January window and after making 20 appearances in the latter half of the season will be approaching a full campaign with the Hoops the next time out for the first time.

Sutton thinks that Rogic was as indispensable as legendary Hoops figure Scott Brown and manager Ange Postecoglou must be aware that O’Riley will not be a replacement for the outgoing midfielder.

At the same time, the Hoops legend thinks that O’Riley has certain attributes that can make him an integral part of the Celtic team and in terms of set-piece delivery he is even an upgrade over Rogic.

“Of course, he’ll know as well as anyone that there’s no point in trying to replace Rogic”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“You don’t replace a player like that.

“Just as Callum McGregor couldn’t replace Scott Brown.

“The old captain was a one-off.

“McGregor is not the same type and had to do it his way.

“He’s done it magnificently.

“In the same manner, O’Riley won’t be another Rogic, but he’s already shown he’s got talents operating in that advanced area of the engine room.

“The Danish Under-21 international has delightful touch, he can pick a pass and he can finish.

“He’s also got a dead-ball delivery that Rogic didn’t have, which is one upgrade on the Aussie.

“O’Riley may also have a bigger engine than the footballing Rolls Royce that was Rogic, so there’s hope there that he can do it.”

Rogic won a glittering array of trophies with the Bhoys, but O’Riley will be hoping he can be a steadfast presence in midfield for his side next season and not have the team feel the departure of the Australian on the pitch greatly.