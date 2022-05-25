Mustafa Ozat, the vice-president of Turkish club Hatayspor, has revealed that his side have received offers from Hull City for star duo Saba Lobjanidze and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Both Lobjanidze and El Kaabi only joined the Super Lig side last summer and played over 30 games each for their side in the league last year.

El Kaabi is a striker and Lobjanidze operates as a winger, with the former scoring 18 goals last season to end up the side’s top scorer and the latter registering eight strikes and the same number of assists.

Ozat made clear that his club have received offers from Hull for Lobjanidze and El Kaabi, with the Tigers being owned by Turk Acun Ilicali.

The vice-president added that the board of directors of the club have discussed the matter internally, but have yet to come up with an acceptable fee.

“Hull City made offers for Saba Lobjanidze and Ayoub El Kaabi”, Ozat was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Ajansspor.

“We talked about this with our board of directors.

“However, we have not yet determined a transfer fee.”

El Kaabi only signed a two-year contract with the club and he has only one year remaining on it, while Lobjanidze’s deal with the club runs until the summer of 2024.