RB Leipzig have heard nothing from Manchester United despite claims the Red Devils want to sign defender Nordi Mukiele and attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Erik ten Hag is expected to be backed in the transfer market over the course of the summer as he looks to stamp his authority on the Manchester United squad.

They are expected to move for a right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka tipped to move on, and have been strongly linked with Mukiele.

Leipzig attacker Nkunku is also on Manchester United’s radar on the back of his superb season at the German club.

However, according to German daily Bild, Leipzig have heard nothing from Manchester United about either player.

The Bundesliga club would like to extend Mukiele’s contract and are planning to hold talks with him; his deal expires in 2023.

They are also opposed to selling the prolific Nkunku in this summer’s transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with a possible €70m bid for Nkunku, but it is claimed that Leipzig would only view such an offer as the basis for negotiations.