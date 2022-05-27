Napoli are keen on a summer move for Southampton target Armando Broja and are continuing talks with his entourage.

The striker spent the recently concluded season at the St. Mary’s Stadium on a season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Broja was a fixture under Ralph Hasenhuttl and managed to impress on his temporary stint on the south coast.

The Saints are keen to have the striker in their ranks again and want to sign him on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

However, Southampton are facing strong competition for the 20-year-old’s signature, as he has several admirers across Europe, in the likes of Serie A champions AC Milan, Inter and Napoli.

And according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, the Gli Azzurri hierarchy are locked in discussions with Broja’s agent over a move for the player.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been in contact with Broja’s agent for several months now and both parties are still continuing talks.

But, the striker is yet to take a decision on his future as he is aware of interest from several top clubs, while Chelsea are tipped to ask a fee in excess of €25m for his services.