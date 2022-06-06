Bayern Munich are tipped to submit an improved offer for Sadio Mane that is likely to meet Liverpool’s demands for the winger’s services.

The Senegalese is keen on Anfield this summer to join German champions Bayern Munich, who have reached an agreement with him on a lucrative deal.

Although Liverpool want to hold on to Mane and possibly tie him down to a new deal, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be open to letting him leave as he is keen on an exit.

The Bavarians saw Liverpool knock back their initial offer for the winger, which involved €25m and a further €4.6m possible in bonus payments.

Bayern Munich are determined to push through a deal for Mane and are locked in talks with Liverpool over a revised deal for him.

And according to German broadcaster Sport 1, the Bundesliga heavyweights are gearing up to slap in an improved offer for the 30-year-old, which is tipped to include €35m with an additional €5m in bonus payments.

The improved terms currently being discussed by Bayern Munich and Liverpool for Mane could meet the Reds’ demands.

Bayern Munich are hoping to reach an agreement soon which will see Mane move to Germany, following a six-year spell on Merseyside.