Manchester United would be interested in snapping up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, provided his club Liverpool agree to a cut-price fee, according to talkSPORT.

The Mancunians are going through a rebuilding process at the club under new boss Erik ten Hag and they have already confirmed the departures of a number of players.

With the window set to swing open on Friday, Manchester United are expected to offload more players while the club’s recruitment department ramp up efforts to provide Ten Hag with new signings.

And the Red Devils have identified a potential target at Premier League rivals Liverpool in the shape of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 28-year-old’s future at Anfield is under the scanner as he is yet to establish himself as a key player under boss Jurgen Klopp and could move elsewhere this summer.

And Manchester United would be interested in a shock move for the England international, provided Liverpool agree to a knockdown fee of £10m.

As it stands, midfield is an area Ten Hag needs reinforcements, with vacant spots opening up owing to the departures of the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will manage to snare away Oxlade-Chamberlain from their rivals this summer.