Harry Kewell is to join Ange Postecoglou’s backroom team at Celtic, according to Sky Sports News.

The former Australia international last worked as a manager at English National League outfit Barnet, but was sacked following just four months in the role.

Kewell, who has also had managerial spells at Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic, is now stepping into a coaching role with countryman Postecoglou at Celtic.

Postecoglou, who led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title last season, did not add to his coaching staff at the club when he took charge.

He is now bringing in fellow Australian Kewell to the mix, as he prepares Celtic for a season which will include Champions League football.

Kewell is to take a role as a first team coach at the Glasgow giants.

The 43-year-old will be looking to make an impact at Celtic and support Postecoglou as the Bhoys aim to retain the Scottish title and make progress in Europe.

As a player, Kewell notably turned out for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray.