Manchester United have handed Christian Eriksen an offer to join this summer, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, according to The Athletic.

Eriksen managed to impress in the latter half of the last Premier League season while playing for Brentford on a short-term deal.

The Bees are keen to keep him in their ranks on a permanent basis, but he has turned down a proposal put forward by the club.

Eriksen’s situation has turned him to a player in demand and his former side Tottenham and Newcastle have him on their transfer radar, while they are facing competition from Manchester United.

And the Red Devils have made Eriksen an official offer to move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, the Dane is not Manchester United’s priority target as Barcelona man Frenkie de Jong is at the top of their summer transfer wish list.

Eriksen has several offers on the table, the latest being from Manchester United and he is mulling over which club he should choose to continue his career.

The midfielder is keen to play in the Champions League, something which Manchester United cannot offer him, although he has made it clear that is not a deal-breaker.