Paris Saint-Germain have put a €22m price tag on Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo and are planning to meet the player’s entourage to discuss his future.

Having added Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen to their ranks this summer, Leeds have turned their attention towards reinforcing their central midfield and striker positions.

The Whites are closing on a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Roca, while their top striker target is PSG starlet Kalimuendo, who also has admirers in the shape of Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have slapped in a €20m bid for Kalimuendo and are waiting to hear back from his club although it is claimed PSG want to include several stipulations, including a buy-back clause in any deal for the player.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Les Parisiens are seeking €22m for Kalimuendo’s signature, while his entourage are set to meet with the club’s hierarchy in the coming weeks to discuss his immediate future.

The 20-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last term while on loan at Lens as he managed to find the back of the net 12 times.

As PSG want several sporting stipulations to be included in any deal for Kalimuendo, talks are tipped to be complicated, but the difference in the valuation is one more issue Leeds might need to sort out should they want him.

Having spent last two seasons away on loan, Kalimuendo wants to earn game time on a regular basis next term, something he is unlikely to get at the Parc des Princes.