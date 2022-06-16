Ipswich Town are thinking of moving for Excelsior star Brandon Ormonde-Otte, but they may face competition from the Championship, according to Berkshire Live.

Ormonde-Otte has been with Dutch side Excelsior since January 2020 but his contract with them runs out this summer.

The left-back has the offer of a new contract on the table from the Dutch club but he is looking to return to England.

He was born in England and was part of Arsenal’s academy, as well as playing for Swindon Town, but now after five years in the Netherlands, he is eager to return home.

The Tractor Boys are contemplating moving for him this summer but the left-back also has Championship sides interested.

Reading and Burnley are also considering moving for the left-back ahead of next season and it remains to be seen if he is willing to come to League One.

The left-back does have experience playing in the third tier, making nearly 50 league appearances for Swindon Town in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons.

Ormonde-Otte made 31 appearances for Excelsior last season and helped them get promoted to the Dutch top flight.