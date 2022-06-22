Celtic have not agreed a loan deal with Vitoria Guimaraes for Alfa Semedo and he is not one of the players they want to sign this summer, contrary to claims, according to Football Scotland.

The Hoops have already seen Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic leave Parkhead this summer and are set to see a third departure from midfield in the shape of Ismaila Soro.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants to add a new midfielder to his ranks and Vinicius Souza is their top target, while another name they have been linked with interest in is Vitoria Guimaraes player Semedo.

It has been claimed that the Hoops have even reached an agreement with the Portuguese over a loan move for the 24-year-old.

However, Semedo is not close to sealing a move to the Scottish giants contrary to claims.

The Primeira Liga star is not a player Celtic have on their transfer radar at present and they will not move for him this summer, even though they are on the hunt for new midfielders.

Celtic are claimed to have made an offer for Souza as they look to snap him up from Belgian outfit Lommel, while he continues his training at Manchester City.

In addition to Celtic, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also credited with interest in the 23-year-old, but a decision is yet to be taken on his future.