Arsenal are making progress on a swoop to land Raphinha from Leeds United, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Gunners want to take the Brazil international to the Emirates Stadium, but have already seen Leeds knock back a bid.

It is claimed that Leeds, who have just agreed to sell star midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, want £65m to let Raphinha go this summer.

Arsenal have not been deterred in the chase and it is suggested they are making progress in their bid to sign him.

The two clubs are in contact and there have been moves forward, with Arsenal firmly in pole position to snap him up.

No agreement has been reached, but the clubs are coming closer.

The Gunners will be aware that Raphinha has interest from other sides.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers of the wide-man, while Chelsea have him on their radar, though they are making Raheem Sterling a priority at present.

Barcelona also want Raphinha and are suggested to be his first choice, but they have financial issues and the jury is out on whether they can land the Brazilian.