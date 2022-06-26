West Ham United have yet to reach an agreement with Villarreal for attacker Arnaut Danjuma, but talks between the two clubs are continuing.

Villarreal are looking to sell Danjuma in the ongoing transfer window and he was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer.

The Dutch international could be heading back to the Premier League, but with the Hammers, who are in talks to snap him up from Villarreal.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is no agreement between the two clubs yet.

It is suggested that West Ham are offering €36m plus add-ons, while the winger’s clause in his contract is €54m.

If the add-ons were all triggered then West Ham could end up paying €45m for Danjuma.

With Villarreal keen to sell and West Ham looking to buy, there is an expectation that the two clubs could find an agreement to see the Dutchman move to the London Stadium.

Danjuma made 34 appearances for Villarreal over the course of last season and hit the back of the net 16 times.