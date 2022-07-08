Celtic starlet Johnny Kenny has explained that he is taking advice from more experienced players and is confident in his ability to learn from them.

The teenager arrived at Parkhead midway through last season from Sligo Rovers when he signed a five-year deal, but his hopes of an early impact were scuppered by injury.

In a pre-season friendly match against Wiener Viktoria on Wednesday, the 19-year-old displayed his eye for goal with a brace, and only the woodwork stopped him from scoring a hat-trick.

Kenny revealed that he is learning from seasoned forward players like Georgios Giakoumakis, Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti and is convinced that he will improve from playing with them.

The 19-year-old further added that he understands the high pressing method of Ange Postecoglou and stressed that it helps the team to score more goals.

“The gaffer wants us to press high and get after teams at the top end of the pitch because that’s where we can get goals if we capitalise on the press”, Kenny told Celtic TV.

“The intensity levels are sky-high and it’s been very tough but enjoyable at the same time.

“I’m getting to learn off the likes of Kyogo, Georgios Giakoumakis and Albian Ajeti, so really I can’t go far wrong.”

The Hoops will face Rapid Vienna in their second pre-season friendly at Allianz Stadium on Saturday and Kenny will look forward to making another good impression on the Celtic boss before the season begins.