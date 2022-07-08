Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he is relishing the chance to lead his side against a fantastic team in Premier League outfit Everton as part of a pre-season tournament.

The Hoops were originally set to take on arch rivals Rangers in the Sydney Super Cup in Postecoglou’s homeland Australia, but the Gers withdrew from the competition.

Celtic confirmed that Frank Lampard’s Everton will replace Rangers in the forthcoming tournament scheduled for November, which will also feature A-League sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

Postecoglou stressed that Everton taking part in the Sydney Super Cup is superb news and stressed he is looking forward to facing such a huge English top flight club

The Hoops boss added that the Premier League is one of the most popular leagues down under which makes his side facing Everton in front of the Australian fans better.

Asked about his thoughts on taking on Everton, Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “Yes, superb.

“Fantastic opposition, Premier League opposition and we are really looking forward to it.

“The Premier League is one of the leagues that is very, very popular down under so having us up against such a big club is great.”

Both Celtic and Everton are currently in pre-season training; the Bhoys keen to retain their Scottish Premiership title next season while the Toffees are looking to put together a better campaign, having only narrowly avoided relegation last term.