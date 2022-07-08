Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is excited about Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota having their best years ahead of them after they joined the Bhoys on a permanent basis.

Carter-Vickers and Jota both shone on loan at Celtic last season and helped the Bhoys to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title, booking a spot in this season’s Champions League.

Jota netted 13 goals and laid on 14 assists, while Carter-Vickers was a regular in Celtic’s defence, having played the full 90 minutes in 33 league games for the Scottish giants.

The pair made their moves to Celtic Park permanent this summer and the Hoops boss is certain that Jota and Carter-Vickers will advance in the years to come as they are still to reach their peak.

Postecoglou admitted that knowing both players from last season and how well they fitted into the team was an added advantage behind their permanent transfers to the club.

“It’s not just about retaining them because they had good seasons last year, for me, if they were available this year I’d sign them anyway”, Postecoglou told Sky Sports News.

“They’re players who I know will improve and have their best years ahead of them.

“The added bonus is we already know what they’re like as people and they fit really well with the culture of the group we have.

“They’re two exciting players.”

Celtic will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen and Jota and Carter-Vickers are expected to be in the starting eleven, fitness permitting.