KV Mechelen sporting director Tom Caluwe believes that new left-back Boli Bolingoli knows what it feels like to handle pressure due to the time he spent with reigning Scottish champions Celtic.

The left-back made only two appearances for Celtic in the 2021/22 season and spent a little over a month on loan at relegated Ufa in the Russian Premier League.

Capable of playing all across the left flank, be it as a defender, midfielder or winger, Bolingoli has signed a two-year contract with De Kakkers after making 31 appearances for Celtic following his move to Glasgow for £3m from Rapid Vienna.

Caluwe pointed to the clubs on Bolingoli’s CV, citing them as top teams in their respective leagues and added that he can handle pressure well as exemplified by his numbers at those clubs.

“Boli knows what it’s like to play under pressure. Club [Brugge], Celtic, Rapid [Vienna], those are all top teams in their league”, Caluwe told Mechelen’s official website.

Caluwe also pointed to the defender’s experience playing in both the Champions League and the Europa League, saying it will help Mechelen’s cause.

He further noted that the 27-year-old is an asset to have in both attacking and defensive phases of the game.

“He also had matches in the Champions League and the Europa League.

“He can give us an extra boost both defensively and offensively”, he added.

Mechelen finished last season in seventh place in the Jupiler Pro League, but failed to qualify for the playoff round of next season’s Europa League.