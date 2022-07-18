Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici has arrived in Milan to continue Spurs’ transfer market work and he could look at the situation of Nicolo Zaniolo.

Spurs are keen to continue to work in the transfer market despite a flurry of early window activity to back boss Antonio Conte.

Paratici has now touched down in Italy, in Milan, and is set for a series of meetings over the coming days to further continue Spurs’ business.

He could, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, again consider a swoop for a player he rates highly in the shape of Roma’s Zaniolo.

Roma have not completely ruled out selling Zaniolo, but would need a lucrative proposal to cash in.

Tottenham are boosted by the fact that if Roma do decide to sell, then they would rather Zaniolo move abroad than stay in Serie A.

Paratici could also look at potential exits in Italy, with Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele two players with Italian interest.

AC Milan are also pushing for Tottenham’s defender Japhet Tanganga and a meeting with Paratici has already been booked into the diary.