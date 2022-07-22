Besiktas defender Ridvan Yilmaz made clear to the Turkish side that he wanted to join Rangers, with a fee agreed between the two teams, according to Sky Sports News.

Following the sale of Calvin Bassey to Ajax, Rangers have been in the market to add another left-back to the ranks and have zeroed in on Yilmaz.

The Besiktas man was a player in demand, with several sides keen to secure his services in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it is suggested that Yilmaz made it clear to Besiktas that he wanted to join Rangers.

Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson held extensive discussions with Besiktas to agree a deal and it is suggested the fee will be around the £5m mark.

Rangers will now move to quickly wrap up the deal for the full-back and take him to Ibrox to continue his career.

Yilmaz has been capped by Turkey at international level and will become Rangers’ seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

The defender played for Besiktas in the Champions League group stage last season and will look to help Rangers reach the same stage.