Celtic have received an enquiry from French side Toulouse for defender Stephen Welsh, according to Sky Sports News.

Ange Postecoglou has been adding to his squad in recent weeks as he prepares Celtic to defend their Scottish Premiership title and compete in the Champions League.

The Bhoys are also looking to offload a number of fringe stars, but they could also be tested for players they do not wish to lose.

Centre-back Welsh is now a wanted man and French Ligue 1 side Toulouse have been in touch with Celtic to ask about his situation.

Toulouse won Ligue 2 last season and want to strengthen for a campaign back in the top flight.

It is unclear what message Celtic delivered to Toulouse about Welsh, but the Scottish giants are claimed to not want to sell him.

Postecoglou sees Welsh as part of his first team plans and the Scottish champions would not be keen to part ways with him.

It remains to be seen if Toulouse put an offer on the table which causes Celtic to have a rethink about Welsh’s situation.