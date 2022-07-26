Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass is on his way to the north east to undergo a medical ahead of joining Sunderland this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been wanting to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and the club have been scouring the market for options.

And it appears they are finally on the verge of getting in a new custodian in the form of Portsmouth goalkeeper Bass.

The League One club are prepared to sell him and Sunderland are on the cusp of signing him on a bargain deal.

It has been claimed that Bass is already on his way to Wearside, where he will undergo a medical with Sunderland.

He realised that his chances would be limited at Portsmouth when they signed West Brom’s Josh Griffiths on loan.

The 24-year-old is happy to get an opportunity to play in the Championship and try and claim the number one jersey at the Stadium of Light.

Bass will hand Neil another fresh face as the start of the Championship season looms on the horizon.