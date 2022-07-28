Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere has offered to make a financial sacrifice to move to AC Milan this summer.

The highly rated Club Brugge attacker is a key target for Leeds, but the Premier League side have been made aware he wants to join AC Milan.

Jesse Marsch’s side have been waiting to see whether AC Milan would successfully conclude a deal with Club Brugge and following a number of weeks of wrangling they look like to do so.

To help the two clubs come closer together, De Ketelaere has offered to make a financial sacrifice, according to Sky Italia.

It is unclear whether De Ketelaere is offering to write off some money he would be owed by Club Brugge, or forego a portion of cash which would be due when he joins AC Milan.

His sacrifice is expected to move the two clubs even closer together in terms of an agreement.

De Ketelaere was on the grass for Club Brugge on Thursday, but he did not train.

It is claimed that it was not De Ketelaere’s decision not to train, but rather than of Club Brugge, which AC Milan see as another positive sign.