Crystal Palace are unlikely to secure the signing of Ilaix Moriba from RB Leipzig in the ongoing window as things stand, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira is keen on bolstering his midfield in the ongoing window and the London side have identified a potential signing in the Bundesliga.

The Londoners have zeroed in on RB Leipzig star Moriba, who only joined them last summer from Barcelona.

Crystal Palace are keen on snapping up the Guinean and it has been claimed that Vieira has talked to the player in order to convince him to move to Selhurst Park.

However, the midfielder is claimed to be unlikely to link up with Vieira at Crystal Palace as things stand.

Moriba struggled to impress in Leipzig colours last term and was allowed to join Valencia on loan in January.

Crystal Palace already bolstered their midfield this summer by roping in Cheick Doucoure from Lens but they are unlikely to be able to field Moriba alongside him this season.

Chelsea man Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another player the Eagles are keen on but it has been claimed that he does not want to leave Stamford Bridge.