Turkish outfit Konyaspor have slapped in an offer for Middlesbrough outcast Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports News.

Ikpeazu’s future at the Riverside Stadium has been under the scanner as he is not part of Boro boss Chris Wilder’s plans at the club.

Wilder has made it clear to the striker that he has to find a new club in the ongoing window.

Ikpeazu still has two years remaining on his current deal at Middlesbrough but his career at the club is essentially finished as he does not have a way back into Wilder’s squad.

However, the 27-year-old has been provided a pathway out of Boro as Turkish side Konyaspor are keen on signing him.

The Super Lig side have approached Middlesbrough, proposing to sign Ikpeazu on a free transfer although with a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Konyaspor’s proposed clause would see Middlesbrough earning a part of any fee the Turks get from Ikpeazu’s sale in the future, although Boro would not be receiving any money for him at present.

Wilder did not include the striker in his matchday squads for their two opening Championship games and it remains to be seen whether Boro will accept Konyaspor’s terms for his signature.