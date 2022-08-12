Tottenham Hotspur will have a special break clause in the loan agreement sending Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal, according to football.london.

Spurs have reached an agreement with Villarreal to send Lo Celso on a season-long loan deal back to the Spanish club, who he finished last season with.

It had been suggested that Villarreal would have an option to buy included in the loan deal, however that does not appear to be the case.

Instead, Tottenham have slapped in a break clause and they can trigger it in January to end the loan to Villarreal.

The clause means that if Lo Celso shines at Villarreal and Tottenham can attract a big money buyer in January, they can end the loan and sell him to another club.

Lo Celso would still have to agree to join the other club, something which could be in doubt if he is loving life at Villarreal.

The Argentine has been keen to return to the Spanish side, making them his priority despite interest from a number of Italian outfits, including Fiorentina.

Now Lo Celso will look to get back to playing regularly for Villarreal over at least the first half of the season, as he again tastes La Liga with the Yellow Submarine.