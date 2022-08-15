Richard Keys has predicted that Everton star Jordan Pickford will not be England’s No.1 come the World Cup in November.

Pickford has been England’s main goalkeeper for their last two major tournaments, the World Cup in 2018 and the European Championship last year, and has earned plaudits for his performances for the Three Lions.

At the same time, he has received criticism for some of his performances at club level, but so far he has not been dislodged as England’s first-choice.

Keys thinks that will change by the time of the World Cup in Qatar as he predicts England will put their confidence in either Newcastle United star Nick Pope or Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale

The veteran presenter thinks that Pope is a marked improvement over Martin Dubravka at Newcastle and he, along with Ramsdale, will have overtaken Pickford in the England pecking order by the time of the World Cup.

“What a good game Nick Pope had for Newcastle”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Eddie Howe obviously agrees with me that Martin Dubravka isn’t good enough.

“Pope is.

“Either he will be in goal for England’s WC opener or Ramsdale will.

“Pickford won’t.”

Pope has eight appearances for England, while Ramsdale has three, to Pickford’s 45 and it remains to be seen if manager Gareth Southgate relies on the trusted experience of the Everton shot-stopper or he goes with one of the lesser-experienced two in Qatar.