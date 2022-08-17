Club Brugge are prepared to hand Hans Vanaken an improved contract offer in a bid to keep hold of him, amidst strong interest in his services from West Ham United.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add more creativity to his midfield department and is keen on roping in Vanaken from Club Brugge.

The attacking midfielder is a player West Ham tried to sign in past windows and they have already submitted an opening bid for him this summer.

But Club Brugge rejected the Irons’ opening bid worth €10m for their star, as he is integral to their plans this season.

West Ham are tipped to table an improved bid for the Belgian, while he is claimed to be keen on a move to the London Stadium.

But according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the Blauw-Zwart remain firm in their ambitions to keep Vanaken in their ranks and are prepared to hand him an offer to sign on fresh terms, as they look to ward of interest in his services from the likes of West Ham.

Vanaken’s current deal at the Jan Breydel Stadium runs through until the summer of 2025, but Club Brugge are ready to extend it by one more year with an improved financial package.

It remains to be seen whether Vanaken decides to remain at Club Brugge, who also have Champions League football to offer him this season.