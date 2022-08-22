Watford star Ismaila Sarr had passed his Aston Villa medical and was expected to sign for them today before the deal ultimately collapsed, it has been claimed in France.

Sarr is keen on playing in the Premier League this season and Watford are open to letting him leave for the right price.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa approached the Hornets for the winger’s services and reached an agreement over a fee for him in the €28m range.

Aston Villa were hoping to wrap up Sarr’s signing this week but the move for him ultimately fell through as both clubs were unable to see eye to eye on the structure of the deal.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sarr had even completed his medical ahead of the proposed move to the Villa Park, having come through it successfully.

The Senegal international was due to sign for Gerrard’s side today before differences emerged between them and Watford.

As it stands, talks between Aston Villa and Watford over Sarr have completely frozen and a deal is not expected to be revived in the ongoing window.

Even though a move to Aston Villa is now highly unlikely, Sarr still has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Crystal Palace, who already saw Watford reject their initial offer for him.