Aston Villa have made an enquiry into the possibility of landing Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, who is a target for AC Milan and Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old centre-back has not played for Spurs so far this season and the club are ready to move him on before the end of the transfer window next week.

AC Milan have long been interested in signing him and talks are under way between the two clubs over a loan deal, but Spurs are insisting on a mandatory purchase clause.

Spurs would prefer to sell him and Nottingham Forest are also considering getting their hands on the defender this summer.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Aston Villa have thrown their hat into the mix for Tanganga as well.

The Midlands club have made an enquiry and are probing the possibility of taking Tanganga to Villa Park.

With Diego Carlos set to be out for a number of months, Steven Gerrard wants to bring in a centre-back before the window closes.

Villa are studying several options and Tanganga is one of the defenders the club are considering signing.