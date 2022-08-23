Club Brugge are pushing to sign Newcastle United targeted Sturm Graz star Rasmus Hojlund, with club CEO Vincent Mannaert travelling to Austria.

Newcastle are continuing to be active in the transfer market and have their eye out for established players and up and coming talents such as 19-year-old Hojlund.

While Newcastle are chasing Watford star Joao Pedro, who Everton are also keen on, Hojlund is also on the St James’ Park radar, but they face significant competition for him.

Italian side Atalanta and La Liga side Celta Vigo are thought to be keen on him, while Belgian champions Club Brugge are intent on taking him on this summer.

The Belgian club are now prioritising his signing, with Mannaert making the journey to Austria with the aim of closing out the deal, according to French radio station RMC.

Mannaert is hoping to reach an agreement with Sturm Graz for the sale of the striker for a figure near about €15m, including bonuses.

Hojlund already has six goals for the Austrian side this season along, with three assists in eight appearances.

It remains to be seen if Club Brugge’s lunge forward for the 19 year-old is successful and Newcastle end up missing on one of their targets.