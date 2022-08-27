Fixture: Arsenal vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Fulham this evening at the Emirates.

After winning their opening three games, Arsenal will look to keep their 100 per cent record going with another three points at home.

Arteta has decided to make a couple of many changes to a winning combination, but has stuck to the centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, while Kieran Tierney has made the starting eleven for the first time this season.

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elney will look to keep things solid and ticking along in the middle of the park for the home side.

Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have been tasked with providing creativity and forward thrust to the team.

Arsenal new boy Gabriel Jesus will look to keep his positive start to the season going and will again lead the line for the Gunners.

Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nektiah and Sambi Lokonga are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench today.

Arsenal Team vs Fulham

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Substitutes: Turney, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Holding, Sambi, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Marquinhos, Nketiah