Fixture: Celtic vs Real Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome reigning European champions Real Madrid to Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions are making their return to the Champions League top table and it is a glamour clash to kick off their group stage push, with Celtic only having ever met Real Madrid once in a competitive game, back in 1980.

That clash saw Real Madrid come through 3-2 on aggregate to reach the semi-final of the European Cup.

Postecoglou will be aware that taking on Real Madrid is a tough ask for his players, but he will want a positive start to their group stage campaign tonight.

Joe Hart brings experience between the sticks, while Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor line up as full-backs. Central defence sees Cameron Carter-Vickers partner Moritz Jenz.

In midfield, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while in attack Liel Abada and Jota support Georgios Giakoumakis.

If Celtic need to make changes then they have options available on the bench, including James Forrest and Aaron Mooy.

Celtic Team vs Real Madrid

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Bain, Siegrist, Kyogo, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Bernabei, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh