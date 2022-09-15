Manchester City loan star Taylor Harwood-Bellis wants to score more goals after grabbing his first senior goal for Burnley in the Championship.

Harwood-Bellis is on loan at Turf Moor for the season and has the added benefit of working with new Clarets boss and Citizens legend Vincent Kompany, also a centre-back during his playing days.

The 20-year-old defender scored his first senior goal after heading in a Josh Brownhill corner to open the scoring in a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End.

Harwood-Bellis is hopeful that it will be the first of many more to come, opening the floodgates to help him add to his goals tally.

The centre-back confessed to having waited a long time for his first professional goal, missing a few chances over the last two seasons, and has no plans of resting on those laurels.

“It’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve had the chances over the last couple of seasons and just not put the ball away, but hopefully that starts a run now and I can get a few of them under my belt”, Harwood-Bellis said to Burnley’s official website.

Harwood-Bellis has become a mainstay in the Burnley defence after the departures of Nathan Collins, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski and will be looking to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team at the Etihad Stadium soon.

The Clarets are presently in fifth place in the Championship table and will have to face seventh-placed Bristol City at Turf Moor on Saturday.