Neil McCann has admitted that Rangers were not great against Dundee United today but stressed that it was important that they got the three points to remain on the coattails of an impressive Celtic side in the title race.

Antonio Colak’s brace helped Rangers to register a hard-fought win over bottom-of-the-table Dundee United at Ibrox this afternoon.

The forward gave Rangers an early lead but Dundee United equalised in the second half and Colak scored another on the hour mark, which eventually turned out to be the winner for the home side.

McCann conceded that Dundee United were very much in the game until the end and Rangers were not at their best.

But the former Ger stressed that given the way Celtic have been motoring along this season, the three points are going to be essential for Rangers despite the average state of their performance.

The former Rangers winger said on BBC Sportsound: “Given how well Celtic are playing, it was all about winning for Rangers today.

“Dundee United stayed in it, and scored a great goal. Rangers weren’t great and passed up chances.

“At the end of the day, it’s three points.”

A win for Celtic against St. Mirren on Sunday would restore a five-point lead for them over Rangers in the league table before the international break.