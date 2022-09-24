Crysencio Summerville has admitted that he will always be grateful to former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for giving him the opportunity to play for the Yorkshire outfit.

Bielsa brought in Summerville in the summer of 2020 from Feyenoord, and last season he made his Leeds debut against Newcastle United under the Argentine.

Last season, the winger made a total of nine appearances in all competitions for the Whites, and Jesse Marsch took him on Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia.

Summerville, who has featured three times for the Yorkshire outfit this season, admitted that the news of Bielsa’s sacking in February came as a shock for the Leeds squad.

The 20-year-old said he will be eternally grateful to the Argentine tactician for giving him his debut and the chance to play for Leeds.

“It came as a shock for everyone because of what he has done for the club”, Summerville was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I want to thank him for the opportunities he gave me, the trust in me.

“He is the coach who gave me my debut in the Premier League so I will never forget it.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities he gave me.”

Summerville has racked up four assists and one goal in his two outings for Leeds Under-21s this season and will be eager to replicate the same form when given an opportunity to play for the senior side this season.