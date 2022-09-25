Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung Min-Son has revealed that he has a very good relationship with the club’s fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who he insists has been by his side during both tough and great times.

After being dropped to the bench by Antonio Conte, the South Korean responded brilliantly by scoring a hat-trick after coming off the bench in the 59th minute against Leicester City.

Son gave credit to his fitness coach, who he reveals, has stood by him during both good and bad times, giving him important advice.

According to the 30-year-old, Ventrone is a killer, who in spite of being Italian takes great effort in translating his words into English.

“Yeah, he is a killer”, Son was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He is a killer but I have a really, really good relationship with Gian Piero.

“Obviously, his English is not perfect, sometimes he is coming with his phone and translating into English from Italian. It means a lot.

“Not as football-wise, I think life-wise he gives me so much advice, which I am really grateful.

“He has been so helpful, giving me always a big hug in tough times and even great times he has always been next to me and every staff.”

Son further took time to reveal that Ventrone had a “nice conversation” with him before the 6-2 win over Leicester and helped him feel comfortable.

“Even Saturday before we left the training ground, the hotel, we had a couple of minutes of having a nice conversation which made me really comfortable and really grateful.”

Son will be looking to take his lethal goalscoring form into the north London derby against Arsenal following the international break.