Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes the reason that Italy coach Roberto Mancini likes young Whites’ star Wilfried Gnonto is that he always provides a threat going forward.

Gnonto has yet to make his competitive bow for the Yorkshire-based side, but already has six appearances for his national side to his name.

The 18-year-old is fast establishing himself as a mainstay in the national team scheme of things and is versatile enough to play all across the forward line, a quality that is expected to stand him in good stead with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

Dorigo considers it remarkable that Gnonto has played so many games for the Azzurri given his tender age as well as the quality of the other options at Mancini’s disposal, which should give Leeds a wonderful selection headache.

The 56-year-old believes that Gnonto could become one of the leading faces of a new-look Italy side and praised the youngster for his bravery and initiative on the ball.

Dorigo also added that despite looking a little lost for a half hour against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, Gnonto always carried a threat and believes that is what keeps him in Mancini’s good graces.

“It doesn’t matter what Roberto Mancini’s attacking options are right now, Willy Gnonto starting for Italy at 18 is remarkable”, Dorigo wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s the third youngest to get that many caps before his 19th birthday in the history of Italian football, so up against some amazing talents his name is in there.

“Mancini is clearly trying to change his side drastically, a lot of the old guard have left and he’s looking for new stars but up top has been a problem in recent years for Italy.

“Obviously with no World Cup on the horizon there’s a chance to call up all sorts of players and Gnonto has been one of those.

“I commentated on his senior international debut and when he came on Italy suddenly had something completely different – that ability and trickery to take someone on and produce something, to make things happen.

“He played a full game against Hungary and looked a little lost for half an hour but always gave Italy a threat and that’s why I think Mancini likes him.”

Leeds play host to Aston Villa on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Marsch gives the Italy international his first minutes at Elland Road on that occasion.