Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg is on his way to hospital following an injury suffered in action for Schalke against Augsburg.

Van den Berg snubbed interest from clubs in the Championship in the summer in favour of moving on loan to the Bundesliga with Schalke.

The Liverpool talent has already established himself at the Ruhr giants, but could now be looking at a lengthy spell out of action.

In the 50th minute of the game against Augsburg, Van den Berg went to block a shot, but then went down, with the physios needing to come on to treat him.

The defender had his foot area bandaged and was then carried off the pitch after a long period of treatment.

Van den Berg is now on his way to the hospital with a suspected ankle injury

Schalke and Liverpool will be hoping the Dutchman has not suffered a serious injury and is quickly back in action.

Van den Berg started as centre-back in Schalke’s previous three Bundesliga games prior to the Augsburg clash.