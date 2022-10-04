Fixture: Liverpool vs Rangers

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his side to welcome Scottish giants Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

The Reds edged out Ajax 2-1 in their last Champions League game, recovering from a dismal 4-1 loss at Napoli in their group opener.

Klopp’s men were held at Anfield by Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend, but remain firm favourites to see off Rangers tonight.

Liverpool are without midfielders Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Andrew Robertson remains out of action.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while at the back the Reds have a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are goal threats tonight.

If the German tactician needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Fabinho and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Rangers

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Ramsey, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips